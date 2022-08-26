How to connect a Sony smart TV to WiFi

Sony TVs are some of the most popular TVs on the market, and for good reason. They offer great picture quality, solid performance, and a wide range of features when connected to WiFi.

However, most of the features on Sony’s TVs are only accessible if they have internet connectivity. For instance, you need to be connected to the internet to access content on popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu.

You also need a connection to use the built-in web browser and other features like voice search and hands-free control (via the companion app).

In this guide, we will show you how to connect your Sony smart TV to your home network using WiFi. We have also shared with you a couple of handy tips on what to do if your Sony smart TV won’t connect to WiFi.

How to connect a Sony TV to WiFi

Though the process of connecting Sony TV to WiFi is pretty straightforward, it’s worth noting that the steps might differ slightly depending on the operating system.

The older LCD/LED models are running Sony’s in-house operating system. Later in 2015 and onwards, Sony started using the Android TV platform.

Recently, however, we’ve seen a shift towards the Google OS platform for its smart TVs. We have therefore included separate sections for each operating system below.

Connect Sony smart Google TV To WiFi

If you have a Sony smart TV with Google, here’s what you need to know about connecting to WiFi:

Press the home button on your remote control to open up the main menu

Next, press the navigate right button on the remote to open the notification panel, and select ‘Settings‘

Now, select ‘Network & Internet’

Next, select ‘WiFi‘ and turn the WiFi toggle on if it’s not already. Your Sony Google TV will start scanning the available networks

From the list of available networks, select your home network and enter the password when prompted. Your Sony smart TV will now be connected to your home WiFi network

Once successfully paired, you will see a ‘Connected‘ status under your network name

That should cover connecting to WiFi for Sony TVs using Google OS. Keep reading for more information about specific models.

Here are some Sony models that use the Google OS platform:

Next, we’ll take a look at Sony’s Android smart TVs.

Connecting Sony smart Android TVs To WiFi

Sony’s Android and Google TV models have an almost similar user interface, given you have the latest firmware update. So, the steps to connect your Sony Android TV to WiFi are almost the same.

Press the ‘gear icon‘ on your Android TV remote if it has one. Alternatively, you can press the ‘home button‘ on the remote and navigate to the ‘gear icon‘ on the screen, usually found at the top right

Navigate to ‘Network & Internet‘->Toggle WiFi on

Now Choose your home network from the list of available networks ->Enter your password using the on-screen keyboard

Once you enter the password and connect to your WiFi network, you will see a ‘Connected Successfully’ status on your screen You will also see the ‘connected’ status under your network name in the WiFi settings menu

That covers connecting your Android-based Sony TV to WiFi. Now, let’s cover some of the models.

Here are some Sony models that use the Android OS platform:

Finally, there are Sony’s older smart TVs with their own operating system.

How to connect and older Sony smart TV To WiFi

If you have an older Sony smart TV, it probably runs on Sony’s own operating system. The process of connecting to WiFi is quite different on these models.

To connect your Sony smart TV to WiFi, you need to first find the ‘Network Setup‘ settings. Depending on your model, there are two ways you can do this.

Press the ‘Home‘ button on your remote control and navigate to:

‘Settings’->’Network Setup’ or ‘Settings’->Preferences’->’Setup’->’Network’->’Network Setup’

Once in Network Setup, select ‘Set up Network Connection‘

Select the ‘Easy Mode’

Select ‘Wireless Setup‘

Look for the list of available WiFi networks

Select your home network from the list and enter a password when prompted

You will see a prompt on your screen confirming that your Sony smart TV is successfully connected to your WiFi network

That covers connecting your older Sony smart TV to WiFi. Now, let’s go over some of the models included with this method.

Here are some models that use Sony’s in-house OS:

Keep reading if you’re still having trouble connecting your Sony TV to WiFi.

What to do if your Sony TV won’t connect to WiFi?

If your Sony TV won’t connect to WiFi, there are a few possible reasons why. The good news is that in most cases, these problems can be easily resolved.

Try power cycling both your Sony TV and your router. This will help clear any residual data that may be causing the connection issue. Just turn off both devices, wait a few seconds (90-120 secs), and then turn them back on.

Check to see if your router is experiencing any problems by connecting other devices to it. And if you’re able to connect without issue, the problem is likely with your Sony TV.

Try updating the date and time on your Sony TV. This is important because many routers use this information to verify connections.

Update the firmware on your Sony TV. Firmware updates often include fixes for connectivity issues.

If you’ve tried all of these things and you’re still having trouble connecting, you may need to factory reset your Sony TV.

If none of these options work, it might be time to get a professional involved.

Wrapping up

We hope that this guide has helped you connect your Sony smart TV to WiFi. Once you have figured out which operating system your Sony TV uses, the process is pretty straightforward.

Just in case you experience any issues, we have also included a troubleshooting section that you can find above.

