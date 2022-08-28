Sony TV remote not working? Here’s how to fix it

A remote is an essential part of the Sony TV experience. It allows you to control the TV, navigate the menus, record your favorite shows, and much more. So, when it suddenly stops working, it can be quite frustrating.

This guide will help you to figure out why your Sony TV remote is not working or operating properly and what you can do to fix it.

And we’ll kick things off with a few steps for how to troubleshoot your broken remote. But don’t worry, if you are here to fix your TV, we’ll provide some help for that, as well.

Troubleshoot the Sony remote

First, you need to identify the problem with your remote. Is it the batteries? Could it be the buttons? Is it the infrared sensor? Here’s how to check:

Check the batteries: The first thing you should do is check the batteries. Clean the terminals first and then reinstall the batteries or simply replace them with new ones and see if that solves the problem.

Clean the buttons: Another common issue is dirty or sticky buttons. To clean them, simply use a cotton swab dipped in rubbing alcohol and wipe away any dirt or grime. Press each button on the remote at least two times to make sure none of them is stuck.

3. Check the infrared sensor: If the batteries and buttons are all fine, then the issue might be with the infrared sensor. Check if there is any obstruction in front of it.

A TV remote needs a clear line of sight to work properly. Make sure the remote is pointing directly at the IR sensor of your TV, and If there is something blocking the sensor, move it out of the way

You can use your smartphone camera to see if the infrared sensor on your remote is working or not. Just point it at the remote and press a button. If you see a light, then the sensor is working fine.

Check for Bluetooth Interference: In case your remote uses Bluetooth to connect to the TV, then there might be some interference from other Bluetooth devices in the vicinity.

These can be wireless speakers, wireless keyboards, microwave ovens, etc. Just turn off these devices and see if that solves the problem.

If none of those solutions fix your problem, now you can start troubleshooting outside of the remote itself.

Remove external devices

Sometimes, an external device such as a soundbar, HDMI cable, or USB drive can also interfere with the remote control signal.

If you have any external devices connected to your TV, try removing them all and connecting them one by one.

If the LED light on the TV starts blinking after connecting an external device, it means the remote is working just fine. On top of that, it confirms that an external device is the cause of the malfunction.

Power cycle the Sony TV

If the above troubleshooting steps don’t work, then you can try power cycling your Sony TV. This will reset the television and might fix the remote issue.

Turn off your Sony TV, By pressing the Power Button

Unplug the power cord from the outlet or socket

3. Wait for 1-2 minutes and then plug it back in

After you complete those steps, you can turn your Sony TV back on and see if your remote is working. If not, you can do a factory reset on your TV.

Factory reset your Sony TV

If the power cycle doesn’t work, then you can try resetting your Sony TV to factory defaults. This will delete all the data and settings from your television.

As you cannot use the remote to navigate the menus, you will need to use the physical button(s) on the television.

Find the button(s) on your Sony TV usually located on the back or side of the TV

2. Remove the power cord from the outlet or socket

Press and hold the button(s) for 5 seconds. While still holding the button(s), plug in the power cord and wait for the ‘Reset/erasing’ screen to appear

Once the ‘Reset/erasing’ screen appears, release the button(s). The television will now reset to factory defaults. Once it boots back up, try out your remote.

The final option is to force a firmware update for your TV and remote, and we’ll walk you through that.

Of course, you can’t use a dead TV remote to update the firmware of your Sony TV. So, you would have to use either a mouse or a keyboard to navigate through the menus.

The latest Sony TV models usually come with Android OS or Google OS preinstalled. But the process to update these TVs and their respective remote controls might vary depending on which OS your TV has.

Here, we will show you how to update your Sony Google Smart TV without the remote. You can check the user manual of your respective model to find the exact process.

How to update your TV and remote

Now, we can dive into the actual steps to update your TV. We’ll show the Google-based TV method first, followed by Android.

To update a Google-based Sony Smart TV navigate to Settings->System->About->System Software Update

To update the Sony TV remote, navigate to Settings->Remote & Accessories->Remote Control-> Software Update

Once you have updated the firmware, restart your Sony TV and check if the remote is working properly.

Wrapping up

Following the above-mentioned steps will help you fix your dead or unresponsive Sony TV remote unless there is physical damage.

If none of these steps help to fix your remote, we suggest that you go ahead and replace it. You may be able to have the remote repaired by a technician, but that can be costly and take time.

You’re likely better off getting a new remote that you know will work going forward.

