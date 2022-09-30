Do you have an Xfinity remote that isn’t working properly? Are the buttons unresponsive, or are you unable to change the channel? Want to resync to a different TV box? We’ll show you how to reset your Xfinity remote.

All you need to do is reset your remote, and it will be back to normal. In this guide, we will show you how you can reset an Xfinity remote.

There is one small thing you need to take out of the equation: dead batteries. There is no need to reset the remote if the remote’s batteries are running low on power.

Luckily, the company has made it easy to check if the batteries need replacing. The LED light on the front of the Xfinity remote will blink red 5 times to indicate that the batteries are low and should be replaced.

With that out of the way, let’s reset the remote. The process is pretty simple:

Reset an Xfinity remote with the setup button

If your Xfinity remote has a setup button, you can use the following method to reset it:

Press and hold the Setup button on the remote until the LED light on the remote turns green Enter 9-8-1 using the number pad on the remote. The LED will blink green twice to indicate that it has reset successfully

You can now pair the Xfinity remote with another TV box. These steps will work for Xfinity remotes with a setup button. That includes the XR5, XR2, and XR11 remotes.

Reset an Xfinity Remote without setup button

For Xfinity remotes without a setup button, the process is slightly different. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Reset Comcast Xfinity XR16 remote

Press and hold the ‘Home’ and ‘i’ buttons simultaneously until the light on the remote turns green

Press the Power button, Volume Down button, and Back Arrow button in the given order

Your Xfinity remote will now be reset to factory default and is ready to resync to another TV box.

Reset Comcast Xfinity XR15 Remote

Press the A and D buttons simultaneously for three seconds until the status turns green

Then enter 9-8-1 using the number pad

The LED indicator will blink blue 3 times to show that the reset was successful. Now you’re ready to sync the controller with a new TV.

Wrapping up

That’s all you need to do to reset your Xfinity remote. Just make sure that the batteries are not the culprit before you go through the reset process.

Depending on which exact Xfinity remote you have, the process can be slightly different. Be sure to check the article back out if you get a new Xfinity remote that needs replacing.

