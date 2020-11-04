How to upgrade your old Xfinity router

If you are a Comcast Xfinity user, you might want to ask yourself once in a while whether your modem router is still doing its job to the best of its ability. As technology is continually moving forward, you will want to make sure that all aspects of your modem router have been upgraded appropriately.

There are a few different ways that you could go about upgrading your modem router. You might want to do one or a couple of these. Regardless, when you upgrade your device, you will find that your internet at home works better than it ever has.

Upgrade #1: Buy a New Modem Router Combo

Our first suggestion is perhaps the simplest option here. If you have had your modem router combo for a while, you might simply need to replace it with a newer model. To find a good one, you should look through a list of Comcast modem router combos and see what is available.

The right modem router combo for you will depend on a few factors, including the speed package that you have with Comcast. Some people do not have much in the way of speed and therefore do not need a modem router combo that has all of the high speeds and other elements to make it run well. Regardless, if you do opt to get a new modem router combo, make sure that it is compatible with Comcast before you commit to one or another. Not all modems are interchangeable.

Upgrade #2: Rent a Modem Router Combo

Not everyone needs to buy a modem router combo to work with Comcast. In fact, Comcast rents out these devices for a monthly fee. Keep in mind that this fee adds up quickly so if you do not need to rent one, you will be better off buying one.

Renting a modem router combo has a few advantages. To begin with, Comcast will upgrade your device when the time comes, because they own the device, not you. You also will not be so committed to sticking with Comcast if you know that you did not invest a couple of hundred dollars into a device that might not work elsewhere. If you are in temporary lodges as well, renting is a nicer option, since Comcast is not available everywhere.

Upgrade #3: Look at your existing Modem Router Combo

If getting a new device does not seem like the right approach for you at all, there is a chance that you just need to update your current modem router combo. Most companies for modem router combos will send out firmware and software updates periodically. These will update your network against threats or sometimes there are patches that will help your entire network run a lot better than it did before.

While many modem router combos have options for automatic updates, that is not the case for everyone. You should go to the website for your modem router combination’s manufacturer and look for any upgrades that you might not have had done yet. You can look through any drivers or other updates that might apply or your network. Once you have done this, your network should be able to run a lot more efficiently than it had before.

This option applies even if you are using a modem router directly from Comcast. You will need to make sure that your device is connected to your computer with an Ethernet cable. These kinds of upgrades should not impact the settings that you have on your network. They should only upgrade the existing conditions of the device, making it more efficient and better protected than it might have been before.

If you are not sure that you are due for an upgrade, it should be easy to check with your modem router combo’s manufacturer to find out. Signs that you might need an upgrade include slowdowns in your network and a general sense that things are not running as efficiently as they once did or as efficiently as you would like them to run. When you do opt to have an upgrade done, you will see the positive effects right away.

