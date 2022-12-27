Netflix not working on Xfinity: 3 easy fixes

Quick Answer: If Netflix is not working on Xfinity, you can reset the Xfinity TV box, perform a system refresh, or clear the Netflix app cache. We’ll break down each option below.

Many Comcast Xfinity customers use Netflix with their Xfinity subscription, and the latest set-top boxes have the streaming app preinstalled.

The service works great for those who don’t have a compatible TV. However, some users report that they cannot use Netflix on their Xfinity set-top boxes.

According to those affected, every time they try to launch the Netflix app on their Comcast Xfinity set-top box, it either doesn’t load or gets stuck on the loading screen. Sometimes the app even crashes.

If you’re also encountering this problem, don’t worry, as there are a few things you can do to fix it.

Fix 1: Soft reset Xfinity TV box

Power cycling is a simple yet effective trick to fix many issues with electronic devices, especially software glitches.

To soft reset your Comcast Xfinity set-top box, follow the steps below:

Unplug the power cord of your Comcast set-top box from the power outlet

Image: KnowTechie

Wait 1-3 minutes Plug the power cord back into the power outlet

On new Flex & X1 boxes, you can restart using the remote too:

Press the ‘A’ button on the remote to open the Help menu

Image: KnowTechie

Under Troubleshooting, select Restart

Image: KnowTechie

Select Restart to confirm

Image: KnowTechie

Fix 2: Perform system refresh

On the new Xfinity Flex Boxes, a system refresh option helps you deal with Netflix crashing. Here is how you can use it:

Navigate to the Netflix app using the Flex remote

Image: KnowTechie

Press the ‘A’ button as the selection hover over the Netflix icon

Image: KnowTechie

Select System Refresh

Image: KnowTechie

Wait 10-15 minutes Start the Netflix app and see if it works

If this doesn’t work, continue on below to learn how to clear the Netflix app cache.

Fix 3: Clear Netflix app cache

Netflix app stores some data and files on your Comcast Xfinity set-top box to load content faster. But sometimes, this cached data might get corrupted and cause the app to crash or not work properly.

In this case, you can try clearing the Netflix app cache to see if it fixes the problem. Here’s how:

Press the Xfinity Button or Home Button on the remote

Image: KnowTechie

Select the gear icon on the screen to open Settings

Image: KnowTechie

Select Privacy Navigate to the locally stored data option Now clear locally stored data

Image: KnowTechie

A confirmation message will appear on your screen. You will be signed out of the Netflix app and will need to sign in again.

Wrapping up

These three options are your main ways to fix issues with Netflix on Xfinity. If the issue persists, you should contact customer support from both Comcast and Netflix.

