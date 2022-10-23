Can’t remember Xfinity router password: What to do?

It’s easy to forget your Xfinity router’s login credentials, as we don’t often need to use them.

The web interface for Xfinity routers is protected by a default username and password, and you might need them occasionally for various things.

You’ll need that information when changing your WiFi password or the name of your network. You’ll also need it when setting up port forwarding.

However, unlike your WiFi password, which can be easily retrieved through various methods, there is no such option for your router login credentials.

If you can’t remember your Xfinity router credentials, there is only one option left for you: Reset the router.

How to reset an Xfinity router

Like most other routers, Xfinity routers come with a small, hidden button you can press to reset the router to its factory defaults.

This resets any configuration changes you’ve made to the router, including the username and password.

The exact location of the reset button varies from model to model. However, in all the models, this tiny button is recessed to avoid getting pressed accidentally.

To factory reset your Xfinity router:

Turn on your router by pressing the Power button Find the tiny reset button (usually located at the back of the router) Use a paperclip or similar object to press and hold the button for about 10 seconds While pressing the button, unplug the router After 30 seconds, plug everything back up and press the reset button in for another 10-20 seconds The router will now reset to its factory settings

You can now log in to the router’s web interface using the default username and password.

If you don’t already know the credentials, the default credentials for Xfinity routers are as follows:

Username : admin

: admin Password: password

Keep in mind that these credentials are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter them correctly.

Once you can access the Admin Tool of the router, you can change the WiFi credentials and set up the router according to your preferences.

It allows you many other options, like changing the network name, setting up port forwarding, and more.

Wrapping up

It is not a big deal to forget the credentials of your Xfinity router. Simply resetting the router will help you regain access to it.

However, make sure you write down the new credentials somewhere safe, so you don’t have to go through the trouble of resetting them again.

Despite the hassle, we would always recommend you change the default credentials of both your router and your WiFi network for security reasons.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.