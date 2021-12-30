This gadget automatically reboots your WiFi router anytime your connection is bad

In today’s episode of “things I never knew I needed,” meet the ConnectSense Internet Rebooter. It’s an extension cable that can automatically reboot your WiFi router if it detects connection issues or system failures.

Yes, that’s right. This $35 doohickey means you’ll never have to stand up to reboot your WiFi router ever again. The smart gadget monitors your WiFi connection and reboots the router if it notices issues.

It can also schedule daily reboots, because the last thing anyone needs is their WiFi going down.

The operating system, processor and memory used by your router can get hung up when there’s a change in the temporary IP address your internet service provider like Xfinity, Spectrum, or Cox assigns to your modem. Your device, router and connection to the internet get out of sync; Internet Rebooter fixes that by scheduling a daily reboot to give your router the resources it needs to run efficiently. – Adam Justice, CEO of ConnectSense

The companion app makes it even more useful, letting you tweak the schedule to your liking, and do on-demand reboots if you think it’s necessary.

That might be enough to fix any glitches in your WiFi-connected devices, and you don’t have to stand up! You can even use Google Assistant to reboot your WiFi router.

With the FBI recommending that we do daily reboots of our router to stymy malware, everyone could do with an Internet Rebooter in their home. And no, we don’t mean just asking your kid/significant other/neighbor to do it. That’s just rude.

