Comcast Xfinity subscribers will soon get faster internet speeds

Good news, Comcast Xfinity internet subscribers—internet speeds are about to go up. Comcast announced Monday that it is upgrading internet speeds for more than 20 million Xfinity customers.

And the best part? It comes at no additional cost. The company says it is rolling out the changes this week and that most customers across the country should benefit from the speed boost.

Per the press release, here’s a breakdown of each plan and the accompanying speed upgrades:

Performance Starter / Connect is increasing from 50Mbps to 75Mbps

is increasing from 50Mbps to 75Mbps Performance / Connect More is increasing from 100Mbps to 200Mbps

is increasing from 100Mbps to 200Mbps Performance Pro / Fast is increasing from 300Mbps to 400Mbps

is increasing from 300Mbps to 400Mbps Blast / Superfast is increasing from 600Mbps to 800Mbps

is increasing from 600Mbps to 800Mbps Extreme Pro / Gigabit (formerly Ultrafast) is increasing from 900Mbps to 1Gbps

“The number of devices connected in Xfinity households has skyrocketed 12X since 2018, and the need for fast, reliable, and secure Internet will continue to grow,” said Bill Connors, President of Xfinity, Comcast Cable. “That’s why today, Xfinity is increasing speeds for most of our customers across the country.”

Of course, faster internet speeds mean more data that you can stream and download.

Remember, Comcast has a 1.2TB monthly data cap (Northeast customers are exempt), so if you’re downloading larger files or streaming content 24/7 and go over your limit, be prepared to pay.

As an Xfinity customer who lives online, this is definitely a welcome announcement.

With faster internet speeds, Xfinity has once again raised the bar on what consumers can expect from their internet service provider.

