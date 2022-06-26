Bose Soundbar 700 won’t connect to the Bose app? Here’s how to fix it

Released back in 2018, The Bose Soundbar 700 is a one-stop solution for all your audio needs. The soundbar is decent for mixed usage offering you a well-balanced sound profile and plenty of smarts like Voice Assistant support, music streaming on Spotify, and multi-room capabilities.

However, most of these features are controlled by Bose Music app and many users have reported facing connectivity issues with the app.

So if your new Bose Soundbar 700 won’t connect to the Bose app, or it has just stopped working entirely, this post will offer a few easy fixes that should help you out. Let’s get started.

Bose Soundbar 700 keeps disconnecting from Bose App

This guide will explain a few different ways to fix your Bose Soundbar 700 from disconnecting from the Bose app. One or maybe two of these steps will surely help you fix the issue.

Check the distance

The first thing you need to check is the distance between your Bose Soundbar 700 and the smartphone on which the Bose Music app is installed. As per the company’s recommendations, the distance should not exceed 30 feet or 10 meters.

Make sure that you enable Bluetooth on your smartphone, as the Bose app uses BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) to detect the soundbar.

For iPhone users running iOS 13 and above, as soon as you install the Bose Music app and open it, a notification pops up asking for permission to allow Bose Music app to use Bluetooth. If you have denied it, then the app won’t be able to detect the soundbar.

Check the Bose Music app

Sometimes, the issue could be with the Bose Music app and not the soundbar. If the Soundbar 700 isn’t showing up in the app, you might have to restart the app entirely.

Check if there are any updates available for the Bose Music app as well. If yes, then make sure to install them as updates usually bring bug fixes and improvements.

Image: KnowTechie

Apart from the Bluetooth connectivity, you would have to allow the app permission to access your location as well.

In addition to this, you can also try removing and re-adding the Bose Soundbar 700 from the Bose Music app. Once it is removed, restart both the app and soundbar, and then try adding the soundbar again from scratch.

Offload the Bose Music app on your iPhone, or clear its cache if you’re on an Android device. If that doesn’t fix the issue, you might have to delete and reinstall the Bose Music app.

To do so, first, delete the app and then restart your smartphone. Now go to the App Store/Google Play Store and download the Bose Music app. Now open the app and try setting up the soundbar again.

Check the router

If other devices on your network are taking up most of the router bandwidth, the Bose Music app might not be able to connect to the soundbar. So make sure to temporarily unplug such devices from the network and check if that fixes the issue.

Bose also recommends disabling these settings for your Wi-Fi network: Access Point / AP mode, Wireless Isolation mode, or Wireless AP mode. Also, try changing the network encryption type to WPA2.

Image: KnowTechie

If your router is broadcasting more than one network at a time, it can be the case that your smartphone and soundbar are not connected to the same Wi-Fi. Try disabling all networks except the one you want to connect to and see if that solves the issue.

Also, if your router is using a Wi-Fi extender, try connecting your phone to the network without using the extender. Make sure there is no interference between the Soundbar 700 and the router.

Also, you should reboot the router as well. To do so, simply unplug the router from the power outlet and wait for a minute or two. Now plug it back in and once the router is back online, try connecting the Bose Soundbar 700 to the app again.

Check the Wi-Fi Connection

Image: KnowTechie

If you are still facing issues, the Bose Soundbar 700 might be unable to connect to your home Wi-Fi network.

If you are setting up your soundbar for the first time, it needs to appear in the app first so you can fill in your Wi-Fi credentials. But in our case, the device is either not appearing or is refusing to connect via the app.

How to connect the Bose Soundbar 700 with your home network without using the app

There is an alternate way to connect the Soundbar 700 with your home network without using the app, but it is quite tedious. Here is what you would have to do.

On the soundbar, 700 remote, press the ‘TV‘ and ‘Skip Back‘ buttons for 3-5 seconds until you see an amber light on the soundbar. Now open the Wi-Fi settings on your phone and look for a network called ‘Bose Smart Soundbar 700‘. Once connected to that network, open a browser on your phone and go to ‘192.0.2.1‘. You should now see a Wi-Fi setup page. Enter your network details here and the soundbar will disconnect from your phone and jump to the home network connection. Now, you have to turn off the Wi-Fi on your phone and switch it on again, this time to connect with the same home network. Now open the Bose Music app, and the soundbar should appear.

Reset Bose Soundbar 700

Image: KnowTechie

If the above steps don’t help, the next and final step is to reset your Bose Soundbar 700. You can either power cycle or soft reset the device or erase all data by factory resetting it to its default settings.

To soft reset, simply unplug the device from the power socket and wait for a minute. Now plug it back in and turn it ON.

If that doesn’t work, you can try factory resetting the device which will erase all data and settings. To do so, press and hold the ‘Power‘ and ‘Skip Forwards‘ buttons for 4-5 seconds.

Wrapping Up

With all of the different settings and options on your Bose Soundbar 700, it can sometimes be difficult to figure out why it won’t connect to the app. Whether it is an issue with your network or a problem with your device settings, these tips should help you fix it.

Wrapping it all up, these are some of the solutions to fix Bose Soundbar 700 that’s not connecting with the Bose Music App. In most cases, one of the above methods should work.

If nothing works, then it is probably a hardware issue and you should get in touch with Bose customer support for further assistance.

