Are Android TVs good?

If you’re in the market for a new TV right now or want to replace an aging streaming box, you’ve probably come across several devices that mention that they’re powered by Android TV. If you look into that further, you may find articles and reviews that mention buggy features, or general slowness.

Those articles will probably be from around Android TV’s introduction to the market, so what’s changed since then? Is Android TV a viable alternative to industry stalwarts such as Roku? Will it help you find something good to watch? Heck, can it find your remote control for you?

So, are Android TVs worth buying?

Short answer: Yes (especially if you’re heavily into the Google ecosystem)

Android TV, the version of Android that Google customized for TV use, came out in 2014. Since then, it’s gone from variable results to a powerhouse, turning into a real contender vs. other companies such as Roku. Amazon’s Fire TV boxes all run on operating system, so do Sony’s TVs, sets from TCL and Sharp, as does our favorite streaming box, the Nvidia Shield.

It’s not difficult to see why, when you think about all the features that come baked in. Google Assistant, Google Cast (the tech Chromecasts run on), access to the Google Play Store for apps like GeForce Now for game streaming, and more. Add one of the best laid-out UIs from any TV operating system and it adds up to greatness. If you’re shopping for a new TV, check out Android TV, you may find it’s just what you wanted.

What do you think? Interested in an Android TV? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

