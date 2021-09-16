How to connect Bluetooth headphones to your Nintendo Switch

Earlier this week, Nintendo finally added support for Bluetooth audio on the Nintendo Switch console. The software update was delivered discreetly, but there has been a lot of excitement around the addition, for good reason.

The Nintendo Switch is the ultimate portable console. And I can’t think of much worse than a portable console that has to be tethered by wires if you want to use a pair of headphones.

Fortunately, those days are behind us, and the console now supports Bluetooth connections for audio devices. Unfortunately, there’s still no microphone support, but we’ll take what we can get at this point.

Here’s how to hook up your Switch to Bluetooth headphones.

Bluetooth capability is a huge win on the Nintendo Switch. Now, you can take your console anywhere and have complete freedom over your audio device. Here’s how you set it up:

From the Switch home screen, navigate to Settings Scroll down and select Bluetooth Audio Make sure your headphones are in pairing mode Select Add device on your switch and select the Bluetooth headphones from that list Select OK, and you should be good to go

Once you’ve done that, your Bluetooth headphones will be connected, and you’ll be ready for complete freedom while you’re gaming on the go. However, keep in mind that some users have been running into an issue with the new feature that causes the console to fail to connect to a Bluetooth device and run sluggishly.

There is a fix of sorts for now that requires you to shut down your console completely, but hopefully, Nintendo will address this issue soon and fix it completely.

