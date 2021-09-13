Nintendo has finally lowered the price of the original Switch in Europe

A few months ago, Nintendo announced an upgraded version of the Nintendo Switch with a 7″ OLED screen to be launching in the fall. Now, for the first time ever, the company has reduced the price of the base Switch model ahead of the release of the updated version, but only in Europe.

As we can see on the updated Nintendo website listing, the base model Switch has finally seen a price drop, both in the UK and in mainland Europe.

For those in the United Kingdom, you can now get a console for £259.99, down £20 from the original £279.99. In the rest of Europe, the Switch saw a $30 decrease in price, down to €299.99 from the original €329.99.

These new price drops come at an ideal time for the company. The new OLED version will be coming out on October 8, and this new price may help Nintendo sell some of the older consoles ahead of the updated release.

While there’s no confirmation, it would make sense that we would see a similar price drop for the base model here in the United States. The console has been out for four years now, and it has yet to come down in price. That hasn’t stopped the console from becoming one of Nintendo’s best-selling consoles ever.

To be completely honest, I’m a little surprised to see the console’s price decrease in Europe. The OLED version will be more expensive than the original price, launching at £309.99 in the UK and €364.99 in the rest of Europe, so the original price of the original console was still much more affordable.

But don’t get me wrong, it’s still very nice to see the four-year-old console finally getting a break in price. Hopefully, the price will come down in the rest of the world as well.

