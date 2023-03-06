Tesla drops prices on the Model S and Model X SUV

For the second time this year, Tesla has dropped the price of a few of its EV models.

Revealed on the Tesla website (h/t TechCrunch), the Model S and Model X have both had their prices reduced.

The Tesla Model S is now $89,990. Previously, it was $94,990. That’s a price cut of $5,000.

The Model X, on the other hand, is now $99,990. That’s $10,000 less than its previous price tag of $109,990.

As mentioned, these aren’t the first Tesla models to get a price drop in 2023.

In January, the high-performance Model S sedan received a 14% price drop. The standard Model S and Model X also had their prices dropped.

It was the Model Y Long Range, however, that received the biggest discount. It received a 20 percent discount from $65,990 to $52,990.

We’ll have to wait and see if this is the last of the Tesla pricing changes this year. With more companies delivering EVs to consumers every day, Tesla’s pricing strategy will most likely continue to transform.

