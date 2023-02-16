Tesla is opening its charging station network to more EVs

Tesla is preparing to open part of its U.S. charging station network to competitors as part of a $7.5 billion federal program.

The program will see Tesla open up 3,500 of its Superchargers along highways to non-Tesla EVs. Additionally, the program will include 4,000 of Tesla’s slower charging stations.

The move is part of the Biden Administration’s goal of converting a majority of vehicle sales to EVs by 2030. To do that, the nation’s charging network will need to be more fleshed out.

In building our EV charging network, we have to ensure that as many chargers work for as many drivers as possible.



To that end, @elonmusk will open a big part of @Tesla's network up to all drivers.



That's a big deal, and it'll make a big difference. https://t.co/hb6pyVhtbg — President Biden (@POTUS) February 15, 2023

As part of this program, Tesla must add to the Combined Charging System (CCS) that the federal government considers standard. That’s the only way the company will get access to the federal funds available.

Tesla also tweeted that “Select Tesla Superchargers across the US will soon be open to all EVs,” though the tweet didn’t share any timeline.

Select Tesla Superchargers across the US will soon be open to all EVs — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) February 15, 2023

The company’s Supercharger network currently consists of a little over 17,000 stations, according to Reuters. And it is constantly adding more Superchargers, with plans to double that number by the end of 2024.

It is by far the most established charging network for EVs in the country, something that the federal government is definitely looking to take advantage of.

