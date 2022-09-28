50 states get green light to build nationwide EV charging network

Earlier this week, the Biden administration approved plans to install electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC.

The plans were revealed in a press release from the US Department of Transportation. Per the release, EV chargers will be installed across approximately 75,000 miles of highway across the entire country.

This approval is part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. NEVI is part of Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allocates around $5 billion to EV infrastructure.

States, plus Puerto Rico and Washington DC, now have access to more than $1.5 billion of that fund to develop EV charging infrastructure across the country.

“America led the original automotive revolution in the last century, and today, thanks to the historic resources in the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re poised to lead in the 21st century with electric vehicles,” said US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

This is a major step in America’s transition to an all-EV future. As a result, Biden has made the bold goal of selling only emissions-free cars in the United States by 2030.

That’s likely a bit too ambitious, but the goal remains the same. However, with this new approval, states now have access to funds to begin or continue the process of improving EV charging infrastructure.

That’s not just adding new chargers. It includes improving current infrastructure, community engagement, mapping, and more. These funds should be a great help in the country-wide efforts.

“With this greenlight, States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico can ramp up their work to build out EV charging networks that will make driving an EV more convenient and affordable,” said Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack.

