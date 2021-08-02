London is installing futuristic EV chargers that disappear into the sidewalk when not in use

London in the UK is getting some futuristic electric vehicle (EV) charging stations that disappear back into the sidewalk when not in use. Designed by Scottish startup Trojan Energy, the EV chargers posts only appear when needed, making them safe for those with disabilities.

Trojan Energy specifically got Disability Rights UK to consult on the design so that they’d be safe for all users of the footpath. That’s pretty cool, but the awesomeness doesn’t end there.

Check them out in the video below. The plans are to sink them into the sidewalk every five meters, and the power is supplied from renewable sources. When needed, they telescope up from the ground, and the user then clips on a charging cable which then connects to their EV.

An initial test of the system has five of the EV chargers installed in the London borough of Brent. Later this year, in September, a larger test of 150 charging points will be installed across Brent and Camden. Those will be grouped in 15’s, with ten locations in use. All of the 150 charging posts run on an electricity supply that isn’t part of the main grid.

If car manufacturers are ever going to hit their targets of producing only EVs by the year 2030, we’re going to need innovative charging solutions like this one.

Current chargers take up huge amounts of ground space or are inconveniently placed to use daily. The only real way to ensure everyone can use EVs is to ensure that everyone has access to EV chargers, both at home and at anywhere else they park.

