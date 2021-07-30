Tesla owners could get $625 for battery issues – here’s how to check if you’re one of them

If you are one of the 1,743 Tesla Model S sedan owners that had their battery impacted in May 2019 due to a software update, you may get a check in the coming months.

This comes after Tesla reduced the maximum voltage of these vehicles due to safety concerns after a Model S sedan caught fire in Hong Kong. Out of an “abundance of caution,” Tesla pushed the update which lowered charging speeds and reduced maximum capacity and range.

Now, according to Reuters, Tesla has agreed to pay these owners that were affected by this software update $625 for the inconvenience. A U.S. judge will now need to confirm the settlement, which will happen on December 9.

This settlement would have Tesla paying $1.5 million in total, with over $400,000 going to fees and the lawyers for the plaintiff, David Rasmussen.

As for the batteries, affected owners have either had their batteries completely restored by March 2020 or are still in the process of having them restored by driving their vehicles. 57 owners have received full battery replacements.

So, if you are one of the people that were affected by this battery update, make sure to keep an eye out for updates on this once the proposed settlement reaches the judge in December.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: