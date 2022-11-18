Google Maps now shows the fastest EV charging stations

After decades of mockery and indifference, electric vehicles are finally enjoying their moment in the sun.

To help EV owners find the right charger, Google Maps will now show the fastest charging stations in the nearby vicinity.

Manufacturer support, a growing charging ecosystem, and healthy government subsidies have all contributed to the rise of the zero-emissions car.

But there are still obstacles to overcome. Not all chargers are made equal. That’s where the Google Maps update comes in.

While the US had 48,000 charging stations by 2022’s halfway point, only 6,000 were fast DC charging stations, which can replenish a battery in as little as fifteen minutes.

Image: KnowTechie

When you search for a charging station, Google Maps will show the power throughput of each charging station, allowing you to avoid sluggish Level 1 and Level 2 chargers, which typically deliver speeds under 43kW.

Google Maps users can filter results to show only the fastest charging options — namely those with speeds above 50kW.

Another filter option allows you to select stations that are compatible with your particular electric vehicle.

To be fair, this information was already available to people in the US. The catch was that you had to visit the Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center, which looks and feels like a website from the early 2000s.

Google’s solution is cleaner, faster, and vastly more mobile-friendly. It’s also available worldwide. To start searching, update the Google Maps app on Android and iOS.

