Google Pixel 8: news, rumors, price, and everything else we know

We’re months away from the debut of Google’s next-generation Pixel smartphone, the Pixel 8 series. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro hit the market in October, followed by the recent introduction of the Pixel 7a.

With the launch still on the horizon, rumors and leaks have already started making their rounds, giving us glimpses of what to expect.

Everything from leaks for the chip powering the devices, rumored design changes, and a significant display changes are all floating around. Renders of what the devices could look like are also out, and from what we’re seeing – they’re impressive.

In this article, we’ll explore what the upcoming Google Pixel 8 may have in store regarding price, features, release date, and more. Ready to dive in?

We are still far from official announcements, but Google tends to launch its Pixel flagship in October during its annual developer conference, Google I/O.

So, it is a safe bet to say we can expect the company to launch the Pixel 8 in October 2023.

Admittedly, many anticipated a sneak peek or teaser of the Pixel 8 at Google I/O in May. However, the event showcased the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet instead.

Google Pixel 8: Expected Specs

With the Pixel 8 release date several months away, we don’t have any official confirmations yet. Nonetheless, a handful of leaks and rumors have emerged about the design and chipset of Google’s upcoming smartphone. Let’s take a look.

Upgraded Tensor G3

The Pixel 8 is rumored to be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, and it’s not surprising. The Pixel 6 comes with the 1st generation Tensor chipset, and the Pixel 7 with the 2nd generation.

The latest Google tensor news comes from WinFuture, which revealed the next-generation chipset ios named Zuma.

Like its predecessors, the new Tensor chipset is based on Samsung’s Exynos SoC—specifically, the Exynos 2300.

So, with Pixel 8, it is time for the third-generation Tensor G3 chipset.

PhoneArena has also claimed that the Tensor G3 features a 1+4+4 configuration.

It features a Cortex-X3 high-performance core clocked at 3.09GHz, four Arm Cortex-A715 performance cores clocked at 2.65GHz, and four ARM Cortex-A510 efficiency cores clocked at 2.10GHz.

Display

The most recent leak came from OnLeaks via Smartprix with an exclusive look at the Pixel 8 Pro design. It has a slightly tweaked but familiar design.

It is also rumored to have a 6.52-inch flat display, smaller than Pixel 7 Pro’s 6.7-inch display.

However, prominent leaker Ross Young disagrees with this new display size and claims the Pixel 8 Pro will stay the same 6.7-inch display size.

MySmartPrice has reported that the Pixel 8 standard model will shrink to 5.8 inches.

However, Ross Young contradicted this claim, stating that Google would reduce the display size for the standard variant to a more modest 6.16-inch.

We also have alleged Pixel 8 dimensions: 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm, a significant drop from Pixel 7.

An Even Better Pixel Camera?

Pixel’s reputation lies with its camera, and Google has stuck to the tried and tested camera system for the last two generations.

The Pixel 7 Pro’s 5x 48MP Telephoto lens was the latest giant leap for Google. Additionally, the same 50MP Isocell GN1 primary camera is still there.

However, a significant change is coming to the Pixel smartphones with the 8th generation. According to notorious leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, the Pixel 8 series could launch with staggered HDR technology.

The Isocell GN1 primary camera on the older Pixel smartphones doesn’t support this technology, but the new Isocell GN2 indeed supports this new tech.

And Google will probably upgrade the sensor. Kuba’s reveal was supported by another renowned leaker, Ice Universe, who said the same.

Pixel Battery

What should we expect from the battery? It’s a guessing game at this point. We hope the standard Pixel 8 keeps the 4,300 mAh battery; however, the Pixel 8 Pro might migrate to a bigger, 5,000 mAh battery.

As for charging speeds, Pixel needs to up its game; otherwise, it will leave many customers thinking of going elsewhere.

How much will the Pixel 8 cost?

Model Storage Price (USD) Price (GBP) Price (AUD) Pixel 6 128GB $599 £599 AU$999 Pixel 7 128GB $599 £599 AU$999 Pixel 7 Pro 128GB $899 £899 – Pixel 7 Pro 256GB $999 – Pixel 7a 128GB $499 £449 –

Officially, there’s no word from Google regarding the Pixel 8 price tag yet. However, Google shocked everyone when the Pixel 6 was released with a $599 price tag, which carried on with the Pixel 7.

The price for 6 Pro and 7 Pro is also the same, $899.

However, Google increased the price of the Pixel 7a by $50 to $599. So, we expect Google to maintain the exact pricing for the Pixel 8 series, but we won’t be surprised by a slight price bump.

What we’d like to see from the Pixel 8

We have a short list of improvements that Google can make this time.

The most important is fixing the temperature issues with the Tensor chip. This will be the third-generation chip, and the process should be mature.

There is no excuse for any flagship device to overheat to the point where it stops the software from working, which constantly happened on the Pixel 6a we had for a short while.

We’d still love to see a OnePlus-style switch for muting notifications or switching focus modes. Battery life that lasts longer than a day would be great, as Pixels have often struggled with this.

We’ll keep updating this post as we get more leaks, tips, and rumors. If you have a tip, send it to our contact form or social media DMs.

