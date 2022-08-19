Dodge’s electric Charger will use fake engine and exhaust sounds

This week, Dodge showed off the company’s upcoming all-electric Charger muscle car. In addition to sleek lines, it has also been revealed that the new EV will be equipped with fake engine and exhaust noises.

The company has been known for its loud muscle cars in the past, but Dodge is soon making the switch to all-electric for both the Charger and the Challenger.

Of course, electric vehicles are known to be relatively quiet, but that’s just not going to work for a muscle car, and Dodge has an answer for that. Check out the video below.

As you can see (and hear), the Charger Daytona SRT is far from quiet. Dodge has added its own “Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust,” which is about as loud as the company’s Hellcat-powered cars.

This will likely leave muscle car enthusiasts torn on the electric Charger. On one hand, it’s pretty impressive that Dodge is able to mimic its engine sounds in the Charger Daytona SRT concept.

On the other hand, there will undoubtedly be muscle cure purists who aren’t fans of the sound. The concept car also has a simulated mechanical transmission that Dodge calls “eRupt” to give drivers that gear-shifting experience.

This is still an early look at Dodge’s all-electric Charger powered by its own 800V banshee propulsion system. We’ll likely hear a lot more about this car ahead of its official 2024 launch.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: