Dodge says its gas-powered muscle cars are finished by 2024 and being replaced by EVs

Over the years, Dodge has become one of the biggest names in muscle cars, with the Challenger and Charger. Now, the company is planning to abandon those vehicles in favor of new electric vehicle options.

In a report from MotorTrend earlier this week, it was revealed that Dodge plans to completely abandon the internal combustion engine version of the Charger and the Challenger by 2024. Dodge Brand CEO Tim Kuniskis told Motor Trend, “the cars that you know today will go out of production by the time we get to 2024.”

But that doesn’t mean that Dodge is abandoning muscle cars for good. The popular car manufacturer is making an interesting shift: EVs.

Yes, you read that correctly. Dodge, one of the biggest names in big-engine muscle cars is working on making an electric muscle car to try and appeal to the muscle-heads of the world. In fact, the company believes that its new EVs will actually be more powerful than traditional combustion engines.

The company has laid out a plan for the next couple of years that includes a new EV muscle car concept to be revealed next year. There’s also a plug-in hybrid car that will go into production by the end of next year, and a third vehicle currently in the works.

Like many other manufacturers, Dodge is going all-in on EVs over the next couple of years, and we should see a lot of that come to fruition by the end of next year. It will be interesting to see what kind of power Dodge can get for its muscle car concept using a fully electric motor.

