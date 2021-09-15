New York wants to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035

With the rise in popularity and effectiveness of electric vehicles, it is becoming a real possibility that all vehicles in the future will be battery-powered. In fact, many places have begun initiatives to completely ban gas-powered vehicles in the future.

In the United States, New York is the latest state to get on board, planning to ban the sale of traditional combustion engines in the state by 2035.

According to a new report from CBS News, New York is following in the footsteps of a few other states with this new law. California similarly passed new legislation last year accomplishing the same thing, and Massachusetts passed a similar law early this year.

So what exactly does this new law mean? It’s not quite as simple as outright banning the sale of gas-powered cars in the state. New York state agencies will be required to develop a marketing and development strategy for the major shift by the end of next year.

And it’s also not just about convincing manufacturers and customers alike to make the switch. The state will have to establish infrastructure, namely an extensive and efficient charging ecosystem that citizens will be able to use.

This is a bold initiative. Convincing the public to completely switch to EVs while also building and establishing a solid charging infrastructure will be a very tough task. A lot can change in the next 14 years, so it will be interesting to see how this new legislation plays out in New York.

