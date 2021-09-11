This week’s PlayStation showcase was full of reveals, including new Spiderman and God of War games

Earlier this week, PlayStation had a Showcase event where it revealed a bunch of exciting new content and games for the PS5. The 40-minute live stream was full of reveals and it’s safe to say that PlayStation gamers should be excited for what’s to come.

Thursday’s presentation was all about the PlayStation 5, and it showed off several brand new games. PlayStation fans will be happy to see a few new titles from a couple of beloved franchises, as well as some brand new titles that’ll bring gamers into some never-explored territory.

It’s always somewhat tough when a new console comes, as it can be some time before the library of games available on the console is substantial. Fortunately for PlayStation gamers, the future is looking bright and there are plenty of games on the horizon for the PS5.

Some of the best announcements from the recent PlayStation Showcase

This week’s showcase was very exciting, and it’s a really good time to be a PlayStation gamer. Here’s some of the highlights from this week’s Showcase:

Knights of the Old Republic for PlayStation 5

Bioware’s classic RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is getting a brand new remake for PlayStation 5. It’s been 20 years since the game’s initial release and it’s finally making its way to PlayStation for the first time.

Aspyr Games has teamed up with Lucas Films to bring this remaster to life. Whether you choose to embrace the light side or the dark side, adventure certainly awaits in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. We don’t know when this remaster is coming out quite yet, but it will be available on PlayStation 5 as well as PC.

Wolverine

PlayStation’s own Insomniac Games is busy at work turning our favorite superheroes into exciting action games. First up is a cheeky look at an upcoming Marvel game about everyone’s favorite adamantium-infused badass.

We didn’t get a bunch of information from this teaser trailer but everyone loves that chill-inducing metal sound of Wolverine’s claws ejecting from his knuckles. This isn’t Insomniac’s first rodeo when it comes to Marvel games, having made the hugely successful Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, so I’d say our beloved badass is in good hands.

Spider-Man 2

Speaking of our friendly neighborhood Spider-man, Insomniac has decided it can take on two superheroes at once. This time around, Peter Parker and Miles Morales have teamed up, giving gamers a double dose of high-flying action.

And making his sinister appearance for the first time in the series is the sinister, and definitely unsanitary, Venom. You will have to wait a little while before you get to take on this new villain, as Spider-Man 2 won’t be coming out until 2023.

God of War Ragnarok

Another legendary PlayStation franchise will soon continue its story. God of War Ragnarok will be the next title in the famed God of War franchise and will see father and son Kratos and Atreus take on new enemies from Asgard (yes, our boy Thor will make an appearance).

God of War has become synonymous with PlayStation at this point and there’s no doubt that the series’ first dive into the PlayStation 5 will be filled with hype. There’s no planned release date yet, but God of War Ragnarok should be coming to the PS5 sometime in 2022.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Remasters for PlayStation 5

Another PlayStation classic shared some news with gamers at this week’s Showcase. The Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection is getting an all-new remaster for PlayStation 5 and PC. The bundle includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End as well as its standalone expansion Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Naughty Dog is leading the way with this remaster, and PlayStation is hoping for an early 2022 release.

Gran Turismo 7

Next up is the reveal of the beautiful Gran Turismo 7. Gran Turismo is the pinnacle of simulation racing games for PlayStation, and Gran Turismo 7 has been a long time coming. The game has seen several delays due to COVID, but it looks like it’s finally almost here.

It’s been nearly five years since fans last got a Gran Turismo game, so the hype is undoubtedly real for this one. Unlike the other games on this list, Gran Turismo 7 is actually getting released on the PS4 as well as the PS5 on March 4, 2022.

Project Eve

One of the last reveals we got was another look at the mysterious Project Eve. Originally announced back in 2019, this game is shrouded in mystery, and South Korean develop ShiftUp has kept the game mostly under wrap. Until this week.

We still don’t know a lot about the game, but we did get some pretty cool shots of some classic hack-and-slash action as the game’s character slices her way through a variety of enemies. Other than that, we didn’t get much information about Project Eve or a possible release date, but you’ll want to keep your eyes on this one.

And these are our favorite reveals from the most recent PlayStation Showcase. This isn’t everything that was revealed during the presentation, just some of the highlights. If you want to watch the full stream, you can check it out right here:

Needless to say, it looks like an exciting time to be a PlayStation gamer. Next-gen consoles will soon be out of the stage where there aren’t enough games to choose from, and for PlayStation 5 gamers, the list of upcoming games is definitely promising. Hopefully, they all stay on track and we don’t have to deal with many more delays, but I wouldn’t hold my breath if I were you.

