Sony introduces ‘unbeatable’ AI racer to Gran Turismo 7

The latest update to Sony’s Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 introduces a powerful new AI opponent called GT Sophy.

GT Sophy is Sony’s ultimate AI racer, built in partnership with Polyphony Digital. The company revealed the AI racer in February 2022, but the AI had already been learning to drive for years.

The advanced AI racer began learning to drive in April 2020. In that time, Sophy advanced from not being able to drive at all to holding its own on a track.

Eventually, the AI became the ultimate, unbeatable racing opponent it is today.

This new update introduces a new game mode called Gran Turismo Sophy Race Together. Race Together is a limited-time mode available starting today and goes away at the end of March.

The mode consists of four races across four circuits at one of three difficulties (beginner, intermediate, and expert). Players will race against four GT Sophy AI racers, each with different levels of skill and performance.

There’s also a 1v1 mode that lets you race against GT Sophy in cars specced exactly like one another. This will give you a good idea of just how good of a racer GT Sophy really is.

Racing against GT Sophy becomes available whenever a player reaches Collector Level 6. The current ‘Race Together’ mode is limited. But Sony will use this time for feedback, and GT Sophy will be back in Gran Turismo 7 later.

The latest update also includes several new cars and a new circuit. Plus, it adds VR mode to the PS5 version of the game ahead of the Sony PS VR2 release.

