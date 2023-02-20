Steam now lets you transfer games over your home network

Steam has introduced a cool new transfer feature to help eliminate bandwidth problems from downloading games.

Revealed on the Steam Deck Twitter page, the new feature lets you transfer games to other devices using your home network. That means you don’t have to download it again.

So if you’re playing a game on your computer and you want to take it to the Steam Deck, you can transfer it over your WiFi network. You won’t have to redownload the content, potentially saving you from bandwidth headaches.

Hello! We've just shipped a Beta update to Steam and Steam Deck that includes a new feature: Local Network Game Transfers.



This allows Steam users to install games directly from one PC to another over a local network, without having to download and install from the internet. pic.twitter.com/bv9xThZCoS — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) February 17, 2023

A Steam support article highlights how the new feature will work.

When you download a game, Steam will “check if there are other PCs running Steam on your LAN (local area network_ that could transfer the needed game content to you directly.”

If it successfully finds a device with those files, it will transfer as much of the content as possible across your network. Any additional files needed will then download as normal.

This feature could be great for LAN parties, dorm rooms, or houses with multiple Steam users. Additionally, it’s a great way to transfer games to your Steam Deck without worrying about download limits.

This feature is currently only available to gamers who opted into Steam Beta. It’s unclear when it will make to everyone, but we can already see how useful this feature will be to some gamers.

