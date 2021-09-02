The Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen upgrade is hopefully coming in late 2021

CD Projekt Red has finally given us an update on the next-gen versions of two of its hit games. Both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 are getting a free next-gen update, and the company hopes to have them both out by the end of the year.

Earlier this week, the Polish developer released an update on how things are going at the studio. The company’s report detailed its plans for the future, which include a next-gen upgrade for both games.

This could prove to be a huge boost for Cyberpunk 2077. The game was initially released in December 2020 but was nearly unplayable due to the dozens of game-breaking bugs that existed. It was even pulled off of the PlayStation Store at one time for being so bad.

Since that time, CD Projekt has been working overtime to rework and fix many of the issues that were present in the game’s initial release, and it has made its way back into Sony’s good graces.

Launching an updated version of the game on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, which will be a free upgrade for those who already own the game, could help bring back some players who left the game during its unplayable phase.

Additionally, the company confirmed that it has teams working on the first major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. There is still no prospective release date for the expansion, but the company says it has been shifting focus to the expansion over the last few months as more and more bugs get fixed.

Despite the claims on this report, the late 2021 release for these upgrades is still only a “target.” With the way things seem to be going game development these days, I wouldn’t be surprised to see these prospective releases pushed back at least once.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.