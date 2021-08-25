Halo Infinite is finally coming in December which means we can all stop complaining

It’s been a long, tedious wait for us gamers who have been looking forward to Halo Infinite. The game was supposed to launch with the Xbox Series X|S last year but it has seen several delays, and we’re still waiting. Microsoft let us know a couple of months ago that the game would be available this holiday season, and a Microsoft Store update may have revealed the exact release date earlier this morning.

In a screenshot from Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, we can see an updated version of the Halo Infinite listing on the Microsoft Store that shows a release date of December 8, 2021.

Scoop: Halo Infinite (Campaign) | Release Date December 8 https://t.co/5iO4pjLCjA pic.twitter.com/b7efdHp5tm — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) August 25, 2021

The listing existed previously, but it only contained a placeholder for the release date until this morning.

As of now, the listing has been updated once again. Now, the listing shows a release date of December 31, 2021.

It is unclear which, if any, of these dates are the correct release date for the game. It looks like Microsoft is set to make an official announcement later today at the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night event today.

The Gamescom 2021 event starts today at 2 PM eastern time, and that could explain the sudden change in the updated Microsoft Store listing. The revelation of the December 8 release date may have been a mistake, as the reveal was supposed to take place at the Gamescom event.

Hopefully, the December 8 release date is true but, to be honest, I’ll just be happy if Halo Infinite finally arrives before the end of this year. I haven’t been this excited for a game in a long time, and I can’t wait to finally get my hands on it.

