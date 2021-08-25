Microsoft Flight Simulator is finally getting multiplayer races in the fall

During a recent Gamescom 2021 presentation, it was revealed that Microsoft Flight Simulator is gearing up for a pretty big update in the fall.

The popular simulation flying game for Xbox Series X|S and PC is getting an entire world update that will bring three new regions surrounding Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The game is also adding a few new aircraft, as well as multiplayer racing for the first time ever.

The Microsoft Flight Simulator world is getting a little bit larger on September 7 with the game’s World VI update. Coming alongside this update is the release of new “Local Legends” planes, which are specific aircraft tied to a particular region. The first Local Legend, the Junkers JU-52, is coming alongside the free World VI update for $14.99.

But legendary aircraft aren’t the only thing on the slate for Microsoft Flight Simulator. In November, the game will add the futuristic VoloCity air taxi from Volocopter. This electric helicopter looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, and I can’t wait to see what people do with it in the game.

The last, and maybe most exciting, update coming soon to Microsoft Flight Simulator is the addition of multiplayer racing for the first time in the game’s history. Coming sometime in the fall, players will be able to participate in the Stihl National Championship Air Races in WW2-era vehicles. Racing against up to seven different players, I can only imagine the carnage that will ensue.

It’s set up to be a pretty exciting fall for Microsoft Flight Simulator fans. Though the Reno Air Races is the only official “expansion” coming this fall, there’s tons of content coming that should keep the game fresh and exciting.

