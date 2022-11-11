Microsoft Flight Simulator adds helicopters and gliders

Microsoft Flight Simulator is celebrating its 40th anniversary with an update introducing helicopters and gliders.

Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann shared news of the update in a blog post on the Xbox website earlier today.

Alongside helicopters and gliders, the update also brings seven new historic airplanes, including the 1947 Hughes H-4 Hercules “Spruce Goose,” the largest seaplane and wooden aircraft ever built.

Helicopters aren’t completely foreign to Microsoft Flight Simulator. But they have been missing from the latest installment since its release in 2020.

But they’re back now, with two helicopters and 14 heliports to choose from initially. Like real life, flying helicopters in Microsoft Flight Simulator is likely pretty hard, so be ready to crash a few times when you first try them out.

The second major addition available is unpowered gliders. There are two gliders to choose from, and you can launch from 15 different glider airports.

You’ll need to identify thermals in the world to navigate in the air using these gliders. Again, be prepared for a few crashes when you first try out the new mode of transportation.

The update adds additional content, such as four classic commercial airports, a brand-new Airbus A310 airliner, and a few classic missions from past games.

The 40th Anniversary Edition update for Microsoft’s Flight Simulator is available starting today for anyone who already owns the game. It’s available on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

