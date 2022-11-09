How long does it take to complete God of War Ragnarök?

God of War Ragnarök is here on PS4 and PS5, and it’s looking like it could be a solid Game of the Year competitor. Many early reviews were impressed with the series’ latest installation.

This sequel to 2018’s God of War follows a similar structure as it continues the story of Kratos and Atreus.

It’s not quite an open-world experience, but some missions are non-linear, and you can explore the world relatively freely.

At its heart, God of War Ragnarök is a story-driven adventure. But how long can you expect to spend in that story? And will tons of side missions slow you down along the way?

How long is God of War Ragnarök?

Short answer: 25-35 hours for the story, 50+ hours for 100 percent completion.

From the various reviews and posts we’ve read, God of War Ragnarök will take gamers around 25 to 35 hours to complete the game’s story.

If you rush through the main plotline as quickly as possible, you might be close to that 25-hour mark or even a little below (speedrunners, this doesn’t apply to you, don’t roast me).

But if you spend a little extra time reading dialogue and exploring surrounding areas on your journey, expect to spend 30+ hours on the story.

However, as you might have guessed, God of War Ragnarök is full of side quests and secrets to discover.

If you’re one of those gamers who loves to fully complete games, you’ll likely spend more than 50 hours in God of War Ragnarök.

The game has 12 chapters and dozens of side quests or secrets to discover and complete. That’s a little game time than in 2018’s God of War.

Is there a New Game Plus in God of War Ragnarök?

Short answer: No, but it may come in a later update.

At launch, no New Game Plus option in God of War Ragnarök lets you restart the game with your already-leveled character. You’ll have to start a fresh playthrough to play again.

However, there is still plenty of content that you can do after you complete the game. Once the credits roll, you can still explore the world collecting items and completing side quests, or “Favors.”

There are also a few post-game quests and bosses that you can take out after the credits. This acts as an epilogue to the game’s story, giving you a couple more hours of gameplay at the end.

Having said all of this, it’s likely that God of War Ragnarök will have a New Game Plus mode added in an update in the future.

God of War’s New Game Plus mode came out a few months after the game, so the developers may be planning to do the same this time around.

Spend dozens of hours in this Game of the Year contender

God of War Ragnarök has been one of the most-hyped games in recent years, and it doesn’t look like it disappoints.

Most agree that the game build’s on 2018’s masterpiece, delivering a gripping story and familiar yet improved combat and gameplay.

And you’ll get to spend plenty of time in the world, especially if you want to complete every task possible.

The average playtime of the story will be around 25 to 35 hours, and you’ll likely spend well over 50 if you want to complete everything.

