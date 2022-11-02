What platforms will God of War Ragnarök be available on?

God of War Ragnarök is one of the year’s most highly anticipated PlayStation 5 game releases.

2018’s God of War was a massive hit on PlayStation, and fans have been waiting for the sequel ever since.

The God of War series has been a PlayStation exclusive since its inception in 2005. At that time, the console wars were at their highest, and everybody was delivering exclusive titles constantly.

But now some of that competition has died down. PlayStation has started producing games for more consoles and porting its previous PlayStation exclusives to PC.

Combine that with the weird limbo that we currently find ourselves in between last-gen and current-gen consoles – it can be difficult to keep up with what games come out where.

It makes sense that God of War Ragnarök will be available on the latest PlayStation console, the PlayStation 5. But beyond that, there might be some confusion. So let’s clear that up.

Will God of War Ragnarök come out on PlayStation 4?

Short answer: Yes

Sony has decided to stick with its last-gen console for the release of God of War Ragnarök.

PS4 gamers will be happy to hear that they’ll still be included. However, the PlayStation 5 version will have better graphics and performance.

There’s always a concern over losing access to new games when a new console comes out.

That being said, it’s nice to see that PlayStation is keeping those older-gen consoles on the forefront, especially considering the cost and limited availability of the PlayStation 5.

So what about other consoles and platforms?

Will God of War Ragnarök come out on Xbox consoles?

Short answer: No

While the console wars have died down a bit in recent years, PlayStation is still holding on to a few of its exclusives. And for now, that includes God of War Ragnarök.

That’s not to say that there’s no possibility that PlayStation will release the game on Xbox consoles. However, the company has been more lenient recently, releasing its PlayStation exclusives on PC a while after release.

But that’s a far stretch from sharing with Xbox consoles. So I wouldn’t get too excited about the potential to play a God of War title on your Xbox.

Will God of War Ragnarök come out on PC?

Short answer: No, at least not for now.

PlayStation has released some of its console exclusives on PC recently. But that tends to happen significantly after the games come out on PlayStation consoles.

So, God of War Ragnarök isn’t coming out on PC, at least not right now.

But PlayStation could eventually launch the game on PC as it did with Marvel’s Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn.

If Ragnarök does ever come out on PC, it’ll be several months or years.

That will give PlayStation an excellent opportunity to snag all of the console-exclusive sales possible before opening up profits to other platforms.

God of War continues to be a PlayStation exclusive

Image: Santa Monica Studio

With all the hype around God of War Ragnarök, there are tons of gamers on all kinds of platforms which would love to play the game. However, as it stands, you’ll have to get a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 to play it.

There’s a possibility that the game will come out on PC at some point. But that will likely be several months or even years from the game’s release.

And Xbox gamers might be disappointed to hear that God of War Ragnarök is likely never coming to Xbox consoles.

If you want to rejoin Kratos and Atreus on their God of War journey, you’ll have to go to PlayStation or wait for a potential PC release.

God of War Ragnarök releases on November 9. Places like Amazon and Best Buy have opened up preorders for the highly anticipated game.

