Marvel’s Spider-Man is finally coming to PC after four years

PC gamers have been waiting for Sony to share 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and that time has finally come. During PlayStation’s State of Play this week, it was revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC on August 12, 2022.

This truly is great news for PC gamers all over the place. The 2018 title was an instant hit for both hardcore gamers and casuals that are just fond of the Spider-Man universe. And now we finally get to experience that greatness on PC.

And we don’t have to wait too long either. August is only a couple of months. So we can start swinging through the streets of New York on PC in no time.

And even better, a PlayStation blog post later confirmed that the 2020’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be coming to PC shortly after in the fall of 2022.

Personally, this is absolutely the best news that came out of this week’s PlayStation State of Play event. I played Marvel’s Spider-Man on Josiah’s PS4 back when it came out and I absolutely loved it. It was nostalgic and polished and made me want to waste hours just web-swinging through the city.

But it wasn’t enough to make me buy a PS4 for that game alone. Especially considering PlayStation’s recent move to start porting its exclusive games to PC. And, boy, am I glad that I didn’t make that purchase.

PC gamers, our time has finally come. We’ll soon be able to finally put on the suit and take down some of the most iconic villains from the Spider-Man universe, all without having to shell out hundreds of extra dollars for a PlayStation console.

