Can you use a PlayStation 4 controller on a PlayStation 5?

If you’ve just gotten a new PlayStation 5 but don’t want to let go of your PlayStation 4 or its controllers, you might be wondering if you can use your DS4 controllers on your new console. After all, the DualSense controller is $70, and you might want to play multiplayer titles without paying the extra.

Sony has stated that the DS4 controllers will connect to the PS5, but will they work with every game? Can you use them interchangeably with the DualSense, in case you prefer the older feel? What about playing older games via back-compatibility? Let’s dive in.

So, can you use your PlayStation 4 controllers with the PlayStation 5?

Short answer: Yes

Yes, you can use your DualShock 4 controllers on your new PlayStation 5, but there’s a catch. You can’t use them to play any games released for the PS5, only your back catalog of PS4 games. They just won’t work on the new games, and Sony says that’s because of how the new features on the DualSense controllers are set up.

You’ll also need a DS4 controller if you want to play PSVR, because all of the PSVR titles currently available are all the PlayStation 4 versions. Once Sony releases PS5 PSVR, you’ll probably have to use the DualSense controllers for those titles.

