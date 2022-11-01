God of War Ragnarök is one of the most highly anticipated games in 2022. But when does it come out?

The follow-up to 2018’s major success, God of War, is seemingly on the radar of just about every gamer out there.

2018’s God of War was a critical success and quickly became a beloved game among all gamers. It follows the story of Kratos, the God of War, and his son, Atreus, as they fight through the gods of Norse mythology.

Ragnarök will continue that story, bringing back the incredibly well-liked main characters. So when exactly does God of War Ragnarök release?

When does God of War Ragnarök come out?

Short answer: November 9, 2022.

Fortunately for fans of the series, the wait is almost over. God of War Ragnarök is coming out on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022.

We’ve already seen some of the new game, including the Father and Son cinematic trailer above. One of the things we noticed is how Atreus has grown up, both in stature and in his newly found deeper voice.

You can preorder the game today if you’re still looking for a physical copy. Places like Amazon and Best Buy have opened up preorders for the highly anticipated game.

When it comes to game releases, it doesn’t get much bigger than God of War Ragnarök. And if you’ve been waiting since 2018 for this sequel, don’t worry. The wait is almost over.

