Age of Empires is going mobile on iOS and Android

Age of Empires turns 25 this year and to help celebrate, the massively popular real-time strategy game is coming to iOS and Android.

Microsoft, alongside its internal studio and creators of Age of Empires World’s Edge, announced the new mobile game during the Age of Empires 25th anniversary broadcast.

While we didn’t learn much about how the game will play on mobile, the company did share a teaser trailer. Of course, the trailer doesn’t give us much information, so we’ll still have to wait to learn more.

This isn’t the first time that the Age of Empires franchise has come to mobile. Although, Microsoft will be hoping for better results this time around.

Microsoft released two Age of Empires mobile games back in 2015. Age of Empires: Castle Siege was a tower defense game that lasted for a few years before being shut down.

Age of Empires: World Domination was a more traditional real-time strategy. However, it never got any legs, and Microsoft shut it down after only a year.

Hopefully, the new Age of Empires title doesn’t suffer the same fate. It has been a while since those original games failed, and mobile gaming has improved a lot since then.

Still, real-time strategy games can be pretty complex, and Age of Empires is no exception. It will be interesting to see how Microsoft and World’s Edge adapt that complex gameplay to mobile devices.

We don’t know when the studio plans to launch the new Age of Empires for mobile. But Microsoft did say we’ll hear more in the “not too distant future.”

