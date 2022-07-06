God of War Ragnarök is coming on Nov. 9 – watch the new trailer here

Confirming rumors that surfaced early last month, PlayStation has revealed an official November 9 release date for the highly anticipated upcoming title, God of War Ragnarök.

Fans have been waiting for this announcement since the game’s predecessor came out back in 2018. And the wait is finally over as Santa Monica Studio finally reveals an official release date in a PlayStation Blog post.

In addition to the release date announcement, the studio shared a cinematic trailer to help build up the hype.

In the trailer, we see the main character, Kratos, and his son, Atreus, who has grown up slightly since his debut in 2018’s God of War, thrust into a ravine, coming face-to-face with a massive wolf.

God of War Ragnarök was originally announced with a 2021 release date. But the studio delayed the game due to a combination of circumstances. Rumors of a November release date came last month, though it was only officially announced this week.

The game sees Kratos and his son take on new foes within Norse mythology this time around. It will likely follow a similar format and gameplay to its 2018 predecessor, which became a huge hit for PlayStation.

Gamers have been waiting years for God of War Ragnarök, but the wait is finally almost over. In just a few months we’ll be able to join up with Kratos and Atreus to take on the best gods that Norse mythology has to offer.

God of War Ragnarök will be available on PS4 and PS5 on November 9.

