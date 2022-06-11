God of War: Ragnarok rumored for November release

We may be reuniting with Kratos and his son Atreus a lot sooner than we expected. It appears God of War: Ragnarok could be slated for a November release.

According to Bloomberg (via IGN), the sequel to 2018’s former PlayStation exclusive God of War could see a release announcement this month. Originally believed to hit PlayStation 5 in 2023 thanks to a delay, we may now be seeing it on shelves much earlier.

God of War: Ragnarok could have seen a release this September. Instead, it was pushed back to November. With the just-announced remake of The Last of Us Part 1 seemingly replacing it, November is looking pretty believable.

Image: PlayStation

Originally, God of War: Ragnarok was announced for 2021. However, it was delayed significantly both due to voice actor Christopher Judge’s surgery as well as additional quality concerns.

Beyond that, however, it’s been relatively quiet in the land of God of War. And fans are eager to get back into it. The sequel to the well-received series reboot will find Kratos and kin venturing into the land of Norse mythology this time around.

Of course, there’s been no final confirmation from developer Santa Monica Studio nor PlayStation, so you can take this news with a grain of salt.

If it does come to pass, that just means fall just got a little more packed with potentially great games. And we’ll get to hear Kratos ordering Atreus around with grunts and “BOY!” again. Ahh, nature is healing.

