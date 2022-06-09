The Razer Kishi V2 might be the best new way to game on the go

For avid mobile gamers, there’s a lot to love about peripherals like the Razer Kishi. On-screen controls aren’t always feasible, and they certainly aren’t the most accurate. So if you’re someone who games on the go a lot, you’ll probably want to grab the recently-announced Razer Kishi V2.

Razer just announced the Kishi V2’s arrival today, two years after the Kishi’s debut. It looks to be an improvement in nearly every way when compared to the first Kishi controller. First off, it comes rocking a much more comfortable and ergonomic design.

That includes a much-requested USB-C port (thank you). It also has new customizable buttons, dedicated sharing buttons, and a new Razer Nexus app. The good news? It doesn’t require a subscription.

Perhaps one of the most exciting things Razer touts about the new Kishi is its “universal compatibility” across devices. In many instances, you can even leave your phone case on your device.

If you’re someone who can’t deal with adding more smudges and fingerprints to your phone, that’s great news.

It’s a whole suite of newness for the Kishi faithful, as there’s a lot more you can do with it than simply attach it to your phone. You could, perhaps, use your smartphone with services like Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, or Nvidia GeForce Now to try out a variety of new games at a low price.

For the uninitiated, the Kishi V2 isn’t a “complete” controller, not in the way you typically think of one. It consists of two halves of one whole.

Essentially, each side of the controller fits onto your smartphone, securing it in place. The result is a surprisingly sturdy and functional alternative to your thumb slipping every time you try to play Genshin Impact on your phone.

You can buy the Razer Kishi V2 for Android right now for $99.99 (available direct or from Amazon). The iPhone version isn’t coming until later this fall, but it certainly looks like it’s worth the wait.

