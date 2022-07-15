Razer’s new Stream Controller lets you easily control your PC

Razer is expanding its range of streaming hardware with the new $269.99 Stream Controller. The touchscreen device works as a control center for your PC. It seems like it would be great for game streamers, but the possibilities don’t end there.

This little rectangle has twelve customizable haptic touch-sensitive keys, each of which can display icons. On either side of these, two small LCD screens show things like volume levels and if your mic is on mute.

In addition to these LCD screens, there is also a touchscreen to swipe through multiple pages of info.

Then you get six customizable analog dials, three on each side, and eight programmable buttons across the bottom. If that isn’t enough control, you can create shortcuts pages accessed by swiping sideways on the keypad.

Instead of making their device alone, Razer partnered with Loupedeck. The Stream Controller is essentially a rebadged Loupedeck Live, which has been around for about a year. That also means it uses Loupedeck’s software.

The big draw for the Stream Controller are the physical controls. Dials are super useful for controlling audio levels or doing video or photo editing corrections.

You can also set the software to change your shortcuts based on the open programs, so your shortcuts appear if you open Photoshop, and go away if you close it.

I’ve got the device Razer based this on, and I love it. I can use it to control my PC when I’m not editing or set it up with all of my shortcuts in Affinity Photo.

It also has plug-ins for Adobe apps, Philips Hue lights, Spotify, OBS, and other programs available from Loupedeck’s software.

Preorders for the $270 Razer Stream Controller start today, with shipping later this fall.

