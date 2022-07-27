Razer resurrects the DeathStalker name with three new keyboards

Razer has brought the DeathStalker name back with three new mechanical keyboards. The keyboards feature a low-profile design, Razer Chroma RGB, and the most notable Razer feature: hefty price tags.

Compared to previous models, the original DeathStalker keyboards had chiclet-style laptop keys.

The latest incarnations have low-profile mechanical key switches, which use an optical laser as the actuation point. That means they’ll respond better than the older keys while feeling better to type on.

Here’s the new range of DeathStalker keyboards in all their RGB glory.

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro (wireless, $249.99)

Image: Razer

The wireless DeathStalker V2 Pro has Razer’s Hyperspeed 2.4GHz dongle and Bluetooth 5.0. You can choose between Razer’s clicky or linear low-profile optical key switches and 40-hour battery life.

If you turn off RGB lighting, that battery life shoots up to around 200 hours. The slim plastic case has a durable aluminum top plate, and you get a roller for media controls.

Razer DeathStalker V2 (wired, $199.99)

Image: Razer

The wired version of the DeathStalker V2 is the same keyboard, without the two wireless connectivity features. The cable is USB-C and detachable, so you can remove it for transport or replace it if it gets damaged.

DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL (wireless, $219.99)

Image: Razer

The DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL gives you all of the features of the full-sized version, except for a numpad. You get the same choice between Razer’s clicky or linear low-profile mechanical switches.

Additionally, you also get Bluetooth, and a 2.4GHz dongle, so you can choose your connectivity. Battery life is up to 50 hours on the TKL, and you get all the Chroma RGB you’d expect from a Razer product.

The DeathStalker name is back

While Razer may have brought the name back, it’s a pale imitation of the original. Let’s not forget the OG DeathStalker Ultimate, which had a touchpad LCD and Switchblade keys, which are very similar to the Stream Deck’s keys.

The only real connection between the two is the low-profile keys, which are thankfully now mechanical switches.

The full-size DeathStalker V2 Pro is available now, with the other two models coming later in Q3.

