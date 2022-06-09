The new Xbox TV app means you can play games without a console

Xbox has teamed up with Samsung to deliver the first iteration of its Xbox app for smart TVs. The gaming giant is constantly looking to expand its Xbox Cloud Gaming service and a standalone TV app is the next step in that process.

Revealed this morning in a press release on the company’s website, the Xbox app for TV has been a long time coming. In fact, we first heard about the app almost exactly a year ago, alongside the announcement of a Roku-like device for game streaming on any TV or monitor.

While the streaming stick is still in limbo, the Xbox TV app is well underway for Samsung’s 2022 lineup of smart TVs. Additionally, it will be available starting June 30 in 27 different countries.

If you’re not familiar, Xbox Cloud Gaming is a service that Xbox offers with its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. It lets users play tons of different games from the cloud without lengthy downloads. It’s currently available on PC, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and soon, Samsung smart TVs.

In its press release, Xbox said it’s bringing its TV app to 2022 Samsung TVs first with plans to “explore other TV partnerships as part of this next evolution in our vision.” It’s unclear when, or if, the app will come to previous Samsung models.

But on new Samsung TV models, the app works similar to any other streaming app you can find. You just open the app, sign in to your Microsoft account, and you’ll be ready to game. Of course, you’ll need an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to unlock Xbox Cloud Gaming.

This is a big step for cloud gaming that will bring new gaming capabilities to those without consoles or computers. Hopefully, Microsoft can quickly expand to more TV manufacturers in the near future.

