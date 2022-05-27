Microsoft confirms it is working on an Xbox cloud streaming device

Microsoft has again confirmed that it is working on a low-cost streaming stick to pair with Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Talking to Windows Central, Microsoft has confirmed that “Keystone” is real, and is currently going through revisions before coming to market. In a statement to Windows Central, a Microsoft spokesperson had this to say:

“Our vision for Xbox Cloud Gaming is unwavering, our goal is to enable people to play the games they want, on the devices they want, anywhere they want. As announced last year, we’ve been working on a game-streaming device, codename Keystone, that could be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console.”

Xbox has a history of wanting a streaming dongle

We first heard about Microsoft’s plans for a game streaming dongle way back in 2016. Called Project Hobart, it was rumored to cost $99.

The plan was to use it to stream games from your physical Xbox One over the same network. It never made it to the market. Instead, Microsoft announced Project Scorpio aka the Xbox One X.

Then last summer, Microsoft talked about a “standalone streaming device” that could be plugged into any TV or monitor. Designed for Xbox Cloud Gaming, it would stream games over the internet.

That matches up with recent findings of Keystone turning up in a list of Microsoft operating systems. With Microsoft saying that it is “pivot[ing] away from the current iteration of the Keystone device,” we might have a while to wait before the device is ready for market.

Will Microsoft mention Keystone at the next Xbox showcase on June 12? Microsoft is committed to bringing gaming to everyone, wherever they are, and this low-cost streaming box will go a long way.

