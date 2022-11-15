God of War Ragnarok file size: how big is the game?

God of War Ragnarök, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War, has finally made its way to PlayStation consoles.

With all of the hype surrounding the game, there’s no doubt it’s a massive game with beautiful graphics and intense gameplay. But what kind of storage space will it take up?

Many of today’s games have ridiculous file sizes. It’s not uncommon today for a single video game to reach well over 100 gigabytes in size.

That can make managing different games in your library tough, especially if you don’t have any extra storage.

So what about the God of War Ragnarök file size? Is it one of those games that take up a ton of storage space?

How big is God of War Ragnarök?

Short answer: 80 to 120GB, depending on your platform and location

God of War Ragnarök’s size varies depending on a couple of circumstances: your location and the platform you’re using.

Image: Santa Monica Studio

For example, the file size is much larger in Europe than in the United States for unclear reasons. And if you’re playing on PS4, the file will be much larger than on PS5.

Here’s a full breakdown of the different file sizes for different versions of the game:

PS4 in the United States : 106.9 GB

: 106.9 GB PS5 in the United States : 84 GB

: 84 GB PS4 in Europe : 118.5 GB

: 118.5 GB PS5 in Europe: around 100 GB

These file sizes for God of War Ragnarök are estimates that are subject to change as the game adds patches and hotfixes that could adjust the size.

But these are still a good estimate, including the day one patch that came with the game.

So as you can see, God of War Ragnarök is yet another massive game. Unfortunately, it looks like these large file sizes are something that we should get used to.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.