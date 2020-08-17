What Playstation exclusive games are now on PC?

Sony has long resisted the move towards putting its games on PC or allowing cross-play between platforms. That’s now changing, as the company has realized where the wind is blowing, with initiatives such as Xbox’s Play Anywhere program which puts first-party titles on PC and Xbox at launch.

Some PlayStation games are also releasing on PC, broadening the reach for Sony fans who might not want to buy a new console just to play some of the exclusives. So, which games are they? Will we see more Sony exclusives come to other platforms?

So, which of the previously exclusive titles on the PlayStation are now on PC?

Those are the only three previously-exclusive PlayStation games that have been ported to the PC to date.

Assuming Sony decides this is the direction they want to go in, we can expect at least some future PlayStation titles to arrive on PC as well, and maybe some existing PS4 games to be ported as well. MLB The Show is reportedly coming to platforms other than the PlayStation as early as 2021, and it’s fair to assume that PC will be one of those.

That’s not counting the 800+ games on PlayStation Now, which lets you stream PlayStation games to your PC and play them there, providing you have a DS4 controller.

What do you think? Would you like to see more PlayStation exclusives on PC? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

