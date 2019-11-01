If you have been gaming for many years, you probably have at least one username you aren’t proud of. With Steam or Xbox, changing your name was easy, but it wasn’t until recently that Sony started allowing users to change their PSN names.

While there were some early issues with the name-changing service, many of those have been ironed, so if you want to change that name on your PlayStation 4, we’ll show you how. Please just note that not all games will support your name change and you can lose purchases, saves, and more. To see a full list of compatible games, go here.

How to change your PSN name on PlayStation 4

If you want to change your PSN name, the easiest way to do it is directly from your PlayStation 4 console. Here’s how:

Go to Settings on your PlayStation 4 Next, head to Account Management -> Account Information -> Profile -> and finally Online ID Decide on your new name

How to change your PSN name on your favorite browser

Sign in to your PlayStation Account here Find your online ID under PSN Profile and click Edit (located beside your name) Change your name and follow the on-screen prompts

There you have it! How to change your PSN name on both the console and from a browser.

