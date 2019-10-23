The PlayStation 4 is a great console for playing games, but you can do more than that with the console.

For example, you can use it as your personal media player for both music and movies. If you have a lot of movies saved on a jump drive or other media device, you may be wondering what types of files the PS4 can play – we’ve got you covered.

Can the PlayStation 4 play MKV files?

Short answer: Yes

When the PS4 first launched the number of files it could playback was limited, but thanks to an update to the media player app on PlayStation 4, users can now play videos from a variety of file formats. Included in the update was the ability for users to playback MKV files.

Other move file types that work with PS4 include MKV, AVI, MP4, and MPEG-2 TS. For photos, JPG, BMP, and PNG all work. Music lovers can utilize both MP3 and AAC file types.

So there you have it! The PlayStation 4 can play a variety of file formats for media content, including the infamous MKV file type.

