Can you play Microsoft Flight Simulator through xCloud?

Microsoft Flight Simulator was recently launched for the first time on the Xbox Series X|S, and people have been loving the game. In addition to finally getting its console release, the game is also available for free to users with an active Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Microsoft Flight Simulator puts players in the cockpit of a variety of different real-life airplanes as they explore a full-scale replica of our world, filled with real-time data and familiar locations.

Fans of the series were super excited to hear that the game was finally coming to Xbox Series X|S when it was announced earlier this year. The fact that it was also released for free as part of a Game Pass subscription may have some people wondering if Microsoft Flight Simulator is available to stream with Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud).

So, can you stream Microsoft Flight Simulator with Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Short Answer: No, not yet.

Unfortunately, you can’t stream Microsoft Flight Simulator with Xbox Cloud Gaming. Despite the fact that the game was released on Game Pass on day one, it has failed to show up on the Xbox Cloud Gaming list.

However, it is pretty likely that the game will make its way to the streaming service eventually. The company has referenced Microsoft Flight Simulator several times when talking about its game streaming service, so it is likely that we could see it coming very soon. In the meantime, you’ll just have to buy it.

