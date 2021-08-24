xCloud is finally coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this holiday season

Microsoft has been making waves in recent months with the popularity of Xbox Game Pass. Part of Game Pass Ultimate is Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud), which lets you stream certain games without having to worry about bulky downloads. The company has just announced the streaming service is coming to Xbox consoles for the first time during the 2021 holiday season.

As of right now, xCloud is only available on mobile devices and PCs, but that is all changing soon. Starting sometime later this year, gamers on Xbox Series X|S, as well as Xbox One, will be able to use Xbox Cloud Gaming as part of their Game Pass Ultimate subscription to try out games without having to download them.

xCloud boasts a library of over 100 games that you can hop straight into. The library is constantly changing, and Microsoft is really marketing the service as a way to try out games before you download them to your console.

One of the coolest aspects of this revelation is the idea of playing Xbox Series X|S exclusive titles on your Xbox One. Next-gen exclusive games, like Microsoft Flight Simulator, are becoming available on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

That means that you’ll soon have the chance to try these next-gen specific games, even if you’re still playing on the Xbox One. Microsoft Flight Simulator has yet to be released on xCloud, but Microsoft has confirmed that the title is coming soon.

xCloud is going to become available for Xbox Insiders starting this fall, ahead of the full rollout later on in the year. It’s a very exciting time for gaming, and Microsoft seems to be leading the charge.

