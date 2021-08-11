Xbox is testing a new night mode that will even extend to your controller’s LED light

Some Xbox users just got a big upgrade to their console’s UI customization options. The company is currently testing out its new “night mode” with users who are part of the Xbox Insider Alpha-Skip Ahead ring. The new night mode lets you adjust your UI color and brightness, but the customization doesn’t stop there.

With this new feature, Xbox users will be able to dim or brighten their consoles’ interface to varied levels using the new brightness slider. You’ll also be able to have your console filter blue light, which can potentially help you with the eye strain that comes from staring at a screen too long.

But night mode isn’t just focused on your Xbox’s UI. It also contains features that let you adjust the brightness of the LED light on your controller, as well as an option to dim or even turn off the power light that displays on the console itself. You can even schedule night mode so that it automatically comes on when the sun goes down.

To be clear, this is not a dark mode. In fact, you can actually still toggle your Xbox’s dark mode on and off while you have night mode activated. This feature is more designed for gaming at night and provides other benefits that you won’t find in the console’s dark mode.

As of right now, Xbox’s night mode is only available to Xbox Insider’s who are a part of the invite-only Alpha-Skip Ahead ring. It is unclear when this feature could make its way to more Xbox users.

For now, you’ll have to navigate your way through the Xbox Insider Hub to try and get an invite if you want to experience this feature.

