Valve says the Steam Deck will be fully compatible with Windows 11 when it releases

Valve has been in the headlines over the last couple of weeks after it revealed the new Steam Deck handheld gaming PC. Now, the company has come out to ensure users that the handheld device will have full support for Windows 11 upon its release.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Steam Deck designer, Greg Coomer, confirmed that the company is working hard to ensure that there are no issues with Windows 11. The Steam Deck has already been confirmed to be able to run the current version of Windows, but there are some potential issues that could arise with the introduction of Windows 11.

The biggest potential issue that the Steam Deck could run into is the lack of an up-to-date version of the Trusted Compatibility Module (TPM).

Windows 11 requires TPM 2.0, and there’s some concern over whether or not the handheld is equipped with the correct support. The company is also working closely with AMD to ensure its hardware is equipped with the necessary features.

“There’s work looking at TPM just now…It’s also a conversation that’s going on with AMD to make sure that, at the BIOS level, we can accommodate that. So there’s nothing to indicate to us yet that there’ll be any issues with Windows 11,” says Coomer in the interview.

Everything that we’ve seen so far seems to point towards the Steam Deck having full Windows 11 support when the handheld launches in December. However, downloading Windows may not be the way to go with the Steam Deck.

The handheld gaming PC comes with SteamOS, which is a modified version of Linux optimized specifically for the device. Downloading and running Windows could cause some interface issues since the OS isn’t optimized for the Steam Deck.

We’ll have to wait and see if any issues arise from downloading a different operating system on the device.

